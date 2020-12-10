Paige Spiranac Slams Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight, Says She HATES Paul's Fanbase

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather grabbed headlines a few days ago after he announced his intention to come out of retirement and fight YouTube Logan Paul. The undefeated boxing great took to social media to announce the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul schedule, revealing that the exhibition matchup will take place on February 20, 2021. After the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul news was announced, many fans of the two personalities have had their say on the matchup. However, social media icon Paige Spiranac has launched a scathing criticism of the Floyd Mayweather vs Paige Spiranac fight, claiming that she doesn’t like the YouTuber’s followers.

Paige Spiranac Instagram: Model unimpressed by Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul schedule

The 27-year-old from Colorado made her feelings clear about the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight while speaking on her Apple Podcast. Paige Spiranac called the exhibition fight a money grab, as she predicted that a lot of money will be thrown at the event. Talking about the fight, Paige Spiranac expressed her surprise at the excitement, calling it insane that people would want to watch such a thing.

Referring to Logan Paul, Paige Spiranac continued that it is insane to see someone with a YouTube or social media following participate in such a fight. She then pointed out to the power of the young demographic that all personalities are trying to reach to, as she called it mind-blowing that everyone is talking about the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul schedule. On the podcast, Paige Spiranac also talked about the time she ended up received death threats from Logan Paul’s fans after she gave an anti-bullying talk in 2018.

Logan Paul Instagram fans trolled Paige Spiranac heavily in 2018

Sharing the incident, the 27-year-old said that the trolling happened in the weeks after Logan Paul was forced to apologise for a video featuring a dead body in Japan. Spiranac explained that she had conducted an antibullying talk in 2018, and was asked about her opinion on Logan Paul’s actions. Remembering her comments, Paige Spiranac disclosed that she had then asked Logan Paul to be more careful, as he had a younger viewing audience.

Expounding further, Paige Spiranac had called for harsher punishment for Logan Paul by YouTube or the star’s sponsors, as she suggested that he should suffer from bigger consequences. Paige Spiranac on her podcast revealed that she ended up receiving death threats from the YouTuber’s fan base for her comments. While concluding, Spiranac admitted that the incident is the reason as to why she hates Logan Paul, claiming that she doesn’t feel the YouTuber’s fan base consists of good people.

