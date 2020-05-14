What Is Payload Mode In PUBG Mobile And How You Can Play The Mode?

The Payload Mode had been one of the highly anticipated modes in PUBG Mobile which was introduced last year with the 0.15.0 update. Ever since the release, fans have been very excited to try out the new game mode that offered a thrilling air-to-air combat and a different take on the Classic PUBG Mobile experience.

What is the Payload mode in PUBG Mobile?

Payload Mode is an intense hardcore mode that takes a twist on the classic BR mode by adding a range of exclusive heavy weaponry and helicopters. This allows players a completely different way of hunting down enemies. The Payload mode can be played as a solo or in teams of up to four players. The mode also features a Recall System, Repair Kits, and Weapon Crates. The Payload mode essentially aims to embody an actual war zone in the game.

How to play Payload mode in PUBG Mobile?

The Payload mode is part of the Evo Ground section, which can be accessed under the Playlab. 100 players create a lobby where the last team standing earns the Chicken Dinner. When you enter the mode, you will be dropped on Erangel as usual, however, you will have some different kinds of loots which involve the use of grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and a range of heavy weapons that can be used to take down enemies and helicopters. Furthermore, you can also use helicopters as in-game weapons to fight off your opponents.

Payload mode comes to PUBG Mobile Lite

The Payload mode has been finally introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite with the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update. This means that players on the streamlined version of the battle royale game will now be able to access the popular Payload mode on their devices once they have downloaded the new update.

You'll need all of your wits about you to conquer Payload Mode! 🧠 💯



Payload Mode is available NOW in PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/PdeRcxGsYM — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 13, 2020

Image credits: PUBG Mobile