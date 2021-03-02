RNL Vs GOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball 2021 Game Preview

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (RNL) will go up against GOG (GOG) in the upcoming Euro League Handball game on Tuesday, March 02 at 6:45 PM local time (11:15 PM IST). The game will be played at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. Here is our RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction and RNL vs GOG Dream11 team.

RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction: RNL vs GOG Dream11 team and preview

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are currently leading the Euro League Handball Group D standings with 15 points. Patrick Groetzki and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing one (one draw). GOG, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the table with 12 points and a win-loss record of 6-3.

RNL vs GOG live: RNL vs GOG Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 6:45 PM local time, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany

RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

RNL vs GOG Dream11 team: Rhein-Neckar Löwen squad

Uwe Gensheimer, Patrick Groetzki, Andy Schmid, Jannik Kohlbacher, Lukas Nilsson, Jerry Tollbring, Andreas Palicka, Mikael Alf Appelgren, Albin Lagergren, Mait Patrail, Ymir Örn Gislason, Ilija Abutović, David Späth, Rafael Baena Gonzales, Jesper Nielsen, Nikolas Katsigiannis, Maximilian Kessler, Kaspar Veigel, Niklas Gierse, Martin Schwalb, Elias Scholtes

RNL vs GOG Dream11 team: GOG squad

Mathias Gidsel, Morten Olsen, Emil Jakobsen, Anders Zachariassen, Viktor Gisli Hallgrimsson, Simon Pytlick, Frederik Bo Andersen, Stig-Tore Moen Nilsen, Kasper Emil Kildelund, Oscar Bergendahl, Emil La Cour Andersen, Emil Wernsdorf Madsen, Lasse Mathias Pedersen, Steven Plucnar Jacobsen, Frederik Kiehn Clausen, Soren Haagen Andreasen, Lucas Lenler Garsdal, liver Sonne Wosniak, Victor Birch Nevers, Nicolej Krickau

RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Rhein-Neckar Löwen: David Späth, Andy Schmid, Patrick Groetzki

GOG: Soren Haagen Andreasen, Mathias Gidsel, Anders Zachariassen

RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction: RNL vs GOG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Soren Haagen Andreasen

Defenders: Andy Schmid, Lukas Nilsson, Mathias Gidsel

Forwards: Anders Zachariassen, Patrick Groetzki, Jannik Kohlbacher

RNL vs GOG live: RNL vs GOG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction is that Rhein-Neckar Löwen will come out on top in this contest.

Heute empfangen wir GOG zum letzten Spiel in der Gruppenphase der EHF European League!

So seid ihr dabei:

📺 DAZN überträgt live

💻 Wie immer tickern wir hier & auf Facebook für euch mit, Impressionen aus der Halle gibt's in unserer Insta Story.#rnl #RNLGOG #ehfel pic.twitter.com/H6nwqDiiDN — Rhein-Neckar Löwen (@RNLoewen) March 2, 2021

Note: The RNL vs GOG Dream11 prediction and RNL vs GOG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RNL vs GOG Dream11 team and RNL vs GOG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: RNLoewen/ Twitter