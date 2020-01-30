The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Will The Undertaker And Ronda Rousey Show Up At WrestleMania 36?

WWE News

According to reports in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey are going to remain out of WrestleMania 36. Know more about it.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Undertaker

Royal Rumble has opened up a lot of gateways for an epic WrestleMania 36. WWE fans can potentially expect a thriller on April 5. However, two major WWE superstars are assumed to be out of the event.

Also Read | WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

Two major superstars who are going to miss WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on

The ultimate king of WrestleMania (The Undertaker) won’t be appearing this time. After missing out at WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker chose to stay away from WrestleMania 36 too. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the news in this week’s episode. No wonder, a lot of WWE fans are disappointed.

Also Read | The Undertaker, Kane And Others Were Surprisingly Backstage At Royal Rumble 2020

Ronda Rousey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

The former UFC champion will also not participate at WrestleMania 36. Ronda Rousey did not appear at Royal Rumble too as she is taking some time off to build her family with Travis Browne. However, Rousey believes that she is going to return in the near future. Unfortunately for her fans, it is not going to happen at WrestleMania 36. While speaking about Ronda Rousey, Dave Meltzer clearly said, “She (Ronda Rousey) won’t be wrestling on the show, period.”

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals The Importance Of This Throwback Picture To Stone Cold Steve

WrestleMania 36: More details

Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble victory meant that he had an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 36. The American made full use of it by calling out Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is expected to defend his WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at the main event of WrestleMania 36. No wonder, WWE fans can't wait for the event.

Date: April 5, 2020

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa (Florida)

Also Read | When Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Blown Away By The Undertaker’s Entrance

Also Read | King Corbin Credits The Undertaker And Triple H For Heavily Influencing His Career

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA