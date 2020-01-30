Will The Undertaker And Ronda Rousey Show Up At WrestleMania 36?

Royal Rumble has opened up a lot of gateways for an epic WrestleMania 36. WWE fans can potentially expect a thriller on April 5. However, two major WWE superstars are assumed to be out of the event.

Also Read | WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

Two major superstars who are going to miss WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker

The ultimate king of WrestleMania (The Undertaker) won’t be appearing this time. After missing out at WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker chose to stay away from WrestleMania 36 too. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the news in this week’s episode. No wonder, a lot of WWE fans are disappointed.

Also Read | The Undertaker, Kane And Others Were Surprisingly Backstage At Royal Rumble 2020

Ronda Rousey

The former UFC champion will also not participate at WrestleMania 36. Ronda Rousey did not appear at Royal Rumble too as she is taking some time off to build her family with Travis Browne. However, Rousey believes that she is going to return in the near future. Unfortunately for her fans, it is not going to happen at WrestleMania 36. While speaking about Ronda Rousey, Dave Meltzer clearly said, “She (Ronda Rousey) won’t be wrestling on the show, period.”

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals The Importance Of This Throwback Picture To Stone Cold Steve

WrestleMania 36: More details

Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble victory meant that he had an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 36. The American made full use of it by calling out Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is expected to defend his WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at the main event of WrestleMania 36. No wonder, WWE fans can't wait for the event.

Date: April 5, 2020

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa (Florida)

Also Read | When Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Blown Away By The Undertaker’s Entrance

Also Read | King Corbin Credits The Undertaker And Triple H For Heavily Influencing His Career

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)