SKW Vs NCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

SK Wyverns will face NC Dinos in their next Korean Baseball League clash this week. SK Wyverns are placed 9th in the Korean Baseball League. As for NC Dinos, they are on the top position of the Korean Baseball League points table. SKW vs NCD will commence on Wednesday, June 3 at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, SKW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and SKW vs NCD Dream11 team.

SKW vs NCD Dream11 team

SKW vs NCD Dream11 top picks

Choi Jeong (Captain) Jamie Romak (Vice-captain) Han Dong-min Na Sung-bum Aaron Altherr Kang Jin-sung

SKW vs NCD Dream11 team: SK Wyverns squad

Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

SKW vs NCD Dream11 team: NC Dinos squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-Ji

SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction

Our SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction is that SK Wyverns will win this game.

Note: The SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, SKW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and SKW vs NCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKW vs NCD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.