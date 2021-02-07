Super Bowl 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch Chiefs Vs Bucs Live, Prediction, H2h, TV Channel

After a year severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Super Bowl is here finally. While the pandemic brought about uncertainty, the NFL continued with their season, moving ahead with rules and protocols in place. On Sunday night, defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also read | Super Bowl 2021: NFL reveals plan to conduct marquee sports event amidst COVID-19 fears

History in the making.



📺: #SBLV 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 7 on CBS pic.twitter.com/rqeUOF4np0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 6, 2021

Super Bowl 2021 live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2021 live?

US fans can stream the game via Sling TV and fuboTV subscriptions, which offer access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. The Yahoo Sports app will also stream the games for US fans. The live broadcast in India will not be available on any channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NFL Game Pass (NFL App or site) to watch live games.

Super Bowl 2021 TV channel (USA only) – CBS

Also read | Patrick Mahomes fiancee 'Tired' of fans comparing star players ahead of awaited Super Bowl

Schedule and Timings

Date and Time – Sunday, February 7, tipoff at 6:30 PM EST (Monday, February 8, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

Chiefs vs Bucs TV channel

Canada – CTV and RDS.

UK – Sky Sports, BBC

Australia – Kayo Sports (streaming), 7Mate (TV)

Also read | Tom Brady unfazed by NFL Twitter's mean tweets ahead of blockbuster Super Bowl LIV game

Super Bowl 2021 health and safety precautions

"We want our fans to be safe," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the Super Bowl, adding that fans need to be smart. Around 25,000 fans will be attending the game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which includes 7,500 healthcare workers. However, along with the mandatory masks – they will have to wear PPE.

The NFL will reportedly five out kits during the game, which includes hand sanitisers and KN95 masks. NFL executive Jeff Miller further added that mask-wearing will be made mandatory, along with strict social distancing measures. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people and a lot of engagement with local, state, and national health officials to do this as safely as can be done,” said Miller.

Chiefs vs Bucs preview

The Chiefs – defending champions – will come back stronger this season. Patrick Mahomes will lead his team, finishing the season as AFC's top seed. The team is loaded with strong offensive players – Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and even Mecole Hardman. The defence led by Steve Spagnuolo stands strong, guaranteed to trouble Brady and the Bucs. The team recently only dodged a COVID-19 scare, as the barber assigned to the team tested positive.

The Bucs will host the Super Bowl

Tom Brady, 43, will play his 10th Super Bowl – earning himself the chance to win his seventh title. The team was last at the Super Bowl 2002. While the team has come close before – they have never had Brady before. The team has moved past Washington in the wild card round, taking down No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers.

Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Bucs for a two-peat.

Also read | Chiefs vs Bucs live stream: How to watch Chiefs vs Bucs live

(Image credits: AP)