Tom Brady Documentary "Man In The Arena" To Be Released By ESPN In 2021

Banking on the success of Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, ESPN has announced another documentary series set to be released in 2021. Titled 'Man in the Arena', the documentary will be based on six-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady. The network released an official trailer for the Tom Brady documentary where the veteran quarterback was seen narrating his story.

Tom Brady documentary: Tom Brady Man in the Arena

The Tom Brady documentary will be a nine-episode series which explore Tom Brady's legendary NFL career with the New England Patriots. In 20-years at New England, the quarterback played in a record nine Super Bowl games and also is a record six-time Super Bowl winner. The documentary will include a look at Brady's perspective at his six NFL titles and three heart-breaking Super Bowl defeats.

The Tom Brady documentary will be produced by ESPN, Tom Brady's 199 Productions and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports. Religion of Sports was co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Chopra also served as the director of the docu-series as ESPN's executive vice president, Connor Schell noted Chopra's storytelling skills will be the key in bringing Brady's Super Bowl experience to the viewers.

Tom Brady subsequently promoted the documentary on his social media handles. He posted the trailer to Instagram with a caption that read: "I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap and battle through whatever comes my way."

Unlike Michael Jordan's The Last Dance which was released 17 years after his playing career came to an end, the Tom Brady documentary will be released with Brady starring for his new team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this year, Brady ended his 20-year association with the Patriots to head to Tampa Bay. Although his football (American football) career is not over yet, the documentary will provide an in-depth look at the most illustrious period of Brady's career.

"And while my football journey isn’t over, I’m excited to share my life through 9 Super Bowl seasons, while continuing to be the Man in the Arena in pursuit of a 10th," he added. "'Because there is no effort without error.' Progress over perfection."

Tom Brady Documentary: Tom Brady Man in the Arena trailer

Tom Brady Protect controversy, Tom Brady golf match

This week, Tom Brady appears to be resident among the top sports headlines. Alongside ESPN's Tom Brady documentary, the quarterback is also set to co-produce and feature in another documentary, 'Greatness Code'. The documentary will be released on July 10, 2020, on Apple TV Plus. The tech giants worked with Brady and fellow producer LeBron James' respective production houses to develop the documentary.

Brady has also been a part of a recent controversy after he announced his latest addition to the TB12 products list. The Tom Brady Protect, which is known as TB12 Protect is a multi-vitamin supplement marketed as an immune booster. Fans have slammed the 42-year-old on social media claiming he is trying to exploit the fear of coronavirus among the masses by releasing the new product.

Finally, on Sunday, May 24, Tom Brady will take part in a charity golf match at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to face the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. The two-on-two match will begin at 3:00 PM ET, Sunday (12:30 AM IST, Monday).

