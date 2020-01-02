Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: Fan Makes Mindblowing Promo Ahead Of UFC 246

It’s 2020 and UFC has already decided to start the year with a bang. Without a doubt, Conor McGregor’s UFC return is currently the most talked about element in the MMA universe. The former double champion is scheduled to go against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Despite staying inactive for over a year, Conor McGregor is still one of the most popular fighters in the world. He has the highest career earnings in UFC history. MMA fans are thrilled to see him back in action and a UFC fan recently uploaded a trailer of the 'Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone' fight which is driving everyone crazy.

UFC 246: Fan made trailer of Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Fan-made trailers are quite common and repetitive. However, Conor McGregor definitely adds extra spice to anything related to MMA. A YouTuber named Youssef Hannoun recently edited a trailer titled ‘Legends’ and uploaded it on his channel. The one and a half minute long trailer carries everything a fan could wish for. It starts with the history of both the fighters and ends with their current condition. Take a look.

UFC 246: What does it mean to both the men?

Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone have faced unfortunate losses in their current UFC run. The upcoming fight is going to be ‘career-defining’ for both of them. One more loss in their career at this stage can take away their relevance. Let us know who are you rooting for in the mega-clash on January 18, 2020.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will fight on January 18th. Here's their first interaction in Boston back on January 17th, 2015. #UFC246

(via UFC Embedded)https://t.co/XQ1X9Z4TeS pic.twitter.com/VeKmY7VIo9 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 15, 2019

