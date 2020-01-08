UFC 246: Anthony Pettis Lands Spectacular Superman KO Punch In Throwback Video

Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis returns to the lightweight division, as he is ready to go against Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC 246 headlined by ‘Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’ on January 18. The former lightweight champion of the world lost his last bout against Nate Diaz at the co-main event of UFC 241 and decided to bid goodbye to the welterweight division. His recent run in the UFC has not been spectacular but that doesn't change the fact that Anthony Pettis is one of the most fierce fighters to have ever stepped inside the Octagon. UFC recently revealed a throwback video of ‘Anthony Pettis vs Stephen Thomson’ in which the American silenced his critics by landing a superman KO over Stephen Thomspon.

UFC 246: Anthony Pettis lands Superman knockout in throwback video

Anthony Pettis and Stephen Thompson locked horns against each other at the main event of UFC Fight Night 148 on March 24, 2019. Being a natural welterweight, Stephen Thompson started the fight with dominance and busted up Anthony Pettis in the very first round. No wonder, The ‘Wonderboy’ of UFC was clearly taking a lead on the judge’s scorecard until Anthony Pettis stunned the world in Round 2. Pettis, who was covered with his own blood, took a risk by going for a Superman Punch and it landed clearly over Stephen Thompson’s face. The British welterweight got knocked out clean but Anthony Pettis stopped after landing few more power shots over his face. Here is how Anthony Pettis knocked Stephen Thompson out cold before you see him back in action at UFC 246.

UFC 246: More Details

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight bout)

Date: January 19 (IST)

Time: 8:30 AM for the main card (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

