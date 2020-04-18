UFC Referee Mike Beltran Turns Iconic Moustache Into Coronavirus Relief Mask; Watch Video

UFC referee Mike Beltran has grabbed the attention of many after he spread awareness about fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in one of the most creative ways possible. It is necessary to put on a mask while moving outdoors as per medical experts and Mike Beltran has his own set of a masks, which are natural and self-created. The UFC referee is well known for his legendary moustache and to everyone’s surprise, he recently turned it into a mask and covered his entire face.

Also Read | Dana White Sets The Date For Next Live Event, UFC President Announces Possible Matchups

UFC referee Mike Beltran moustache turns into mask to fight coronavirus pandemic

The UFC referee recently posted a video from his official Instagram handle and revealed that he has often been requested by the netizens to transform his iconic stache into a face mask. Therefore, Mike Beltran decided to pull off the task at the most ‘ideal time’, since the entire world is masked-up at the moment to beat the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The UFC referee wrote a long caption and revealed that he got inspired by a lot of bearded men to pull off the stunt but according to Mike Beltran, none of them had moustaches.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Reveals His Dream Fights In The Promotion Ft Conor McGregor, Khabib

UFC referee Mike Beltran moustache comes to good use: Watch video

Apart from UFC, Mike Beltran has conducted MMA fights in several other promotions with the likes of Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Bellator MMA. Mike Beltran himself is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has been active in the sport of MMA since childhood. He began his career as a UFC referee in 2009 alongside Big John McCarthy and Herb Dean. He has hosted some of the biggest fights in UFC like Nate Diaz vs Josh Thompson and Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustaffson.

Also Read | UFC Star Conor McGregor Turns Bartender For A Day In Florida: Watch Video

Also Read | Conor McGregor Gives Fans A Tour Of His Lavish Las Vegas 'Mac Mansion': Watch

(Image courtesy: Mike Beltran Instagram)