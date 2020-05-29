Conor McGregor Flaunts His Flashy Diamond Studded Watches In Latest Instagram Post

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has rarely hesitated in flaunting his riches and extravagant lifestyle on social media and he recently gave his fans a glimpse of his muscles and his diamond-studded watch on Instagram. Conor McGregor has a reported net worth of $120 million which has seen a steady rise since his cross-promotion boxing contest with Floyd Mayweather and the emergence of his whiskey brand 'Proper 12'in 2017. Since then, Conor McGregor has dipped his hands in several business ventures including the likes of his fashion brand August McGregor and media outlet The Mac Life Official among others.

Conor McGregor Instagram: Conor McGregor watches steal the show

"The Notorious" recently took to Twitter and posted three pictures where he is spotted donning two watches: a Rolex and a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet. In the other picture, Conor McGregor is seen driving his car. “Here’s some Muscles, some diamonds, and a smile for all my fans, I love yous all ❤️” wrote Conor McGregor in the caption.

Conor McGregor surprised UFC fans by accepting a “super-fight” against Anderson Silva on Twitter. As per reports, UFC could possibly materialise Anderson Silva vs Conor McGregor in the catchweight division (176 lbs) in the near future but UFC officials have not put it down on paper just yet. While UFC does not have a catchweight division, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva called out Conor McGregor to compete at 176 lbs, which is almost 6 lbs more than Conor’s current weight of 170 lbs (welterweight). However, the Irish icon is unbothered about the weight class and went on to accept Anderson Silva’s challenge on social media.

Apart from Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor has been linked with fights against several other UFC fighters in recent weeks. While Kamaru Usman challenged Conor McGregor to a welterweight title fight, BMF Jorge Masvidal was also on the verge of squaring off against ‘The Notorious’ at UFC Fight Island. However, Dana White has ruled out the possibility of these matchups. Now, Conor McGregor is left without a potential opponent, aside from the Twitter back-and-forth with Anderson Silva.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram