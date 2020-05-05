Why Do Nate Diaz And Nick Diaz Slap Their Opponents In UFC? The Infamous 'Stockton Slap'

UFC fighters Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have been two of the most entertaining personas in the world of combat sports. Whether it’s a fight, or a press meet, or a talk show, the Diaz brothers have always managed to steal the show with their humour, charisma, and unprecedented mic skills. Though, both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz flaunt double-digit losses in their respective MMA careers, MMA pundits still consider them to be two of the greatest strikers in combat sports history. Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have often been unconventional in their fighting styles inside the octagon and the infamous ‘Stockton Slap’ is regarded as one of their most lethal weapons. So what exactly is a Stockton slap? Is it legal in MMA? Here’s everything you need to know.

Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz and their infamous Stockton Slap

A 'Stockton Slap' is nothing more than a slap which the Diaz brothers continue to use in their fights till date. The name ‘Stockton Slap’ is derived from the hometown of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz which is Stockton, California, and the duo branded the move after its continuous usage inside the UFC octagon. Though hair pulling, crotch hit, and soccer kicks were banned in MMA with time, a slap is still considered to be a legal move in an MMA contest.

However, Nate Diaz has often said that he uses the Stockton Slap to play with his rival's mentality. From Carlos Condit to Conor McGregor to Michael Johnson, nearly every elite in the sport has tasted Nate Diaz's Stockton Slap. The Stockton Slap has become one of the most significant moves in the UFC, with the Diaz brothers bringing the move to the masses.

UFC: Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz update

Nick Diaz last competed against Anderson Silva in 2015 and has been inactive since then. Though he was offered several fights in the past, Nick Diaz did not accept them and there are minimal chances of his return in the near future. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is still active in the UFC. However, Nate Diaz is hardly an active competitor.

Image courtesy: YouTube