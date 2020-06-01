Why Does Lance Armstrong Hate Floyd Landis? Lawsuit Soured Relation Between Teammates

Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong were teammates in the American cycling team. However, Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong aren't the best of friends and Armstrong called Landis a “piece of s***” in his new Lance Armstrong documentary. Landis, who retired in 2010, nonetheless, does not have any animosity towards his former teammate. Then why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis? Here, let's take a look at why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis, the Lance Armstrong doping scandal and the Floyd Landis lawsuit.

Also Read: What Is Lance Armstrong Doing Now? Former American Cyclist's Life At Present Summed Up

Why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis? Lance Armstrong takes a dig at Floyd Landis

So why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis? Disgraced American cyclists Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong are yet to sort out their terms, with the former taking a jibe at his teammate in the new Lance Armstrong documentary. During the ESPN's airing of its 30 for 30 documentary Lance on Sunday night, Armstrong claimed that it could be worse and he could end up waking up like Landis, who feels like a piece of shit every day. In an interview with ESPN radio, Landis responded saying that he has no ill feelings towards Armstrong and has some empathy for him because of going through some real public humiliation like him.

Landis added that Armstrong can continue blaming him and adds that maybe had the Floyd Landis lawsuit not been filed, the Lance Armstrong doping scandal could have remained a secret. He added that he does not have any animosity and had to come clean, hoping that Armstrong finds peace.

Also Read: Is Livestrong Still In Business? Was Lance Armstrong Forced To Leave Livestrong?

"It could be worse ... I could be Floyd Landis."



—Lance Armstrong pic.twitter.com/tV9qM6MroY — 30 for 30 (@30for30) June 1, 2020

Why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis? Floyd Landis blows the whistle on Lance Armstrong doping scandal

Floyd Landis won the 2006 Tour de France before he was stripped of the yellow jersey for doping. Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong's relationship soured after the former one of the principal players in Armstrong’s downfall after he accused the Texan of doping in 2010 and later acted as a whistleblower in the Floyd Landis lawsuit against his former teammate. In 2012, Lance Armstrong admitted that he had doped through all of his Tour de France victories, but that has done nothing to improve the Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong's bond.

According to Sports Casting, the Floyd Landis lawsuit was settled in April 2018 when Armstrong agreed to pay the U.S. government $5 million. Interestingly, Landis received $1.1 million of the Lance Armstrong doping settlement for his actions in filing the original claim, leaving no doubt as to why does Lance Armstrong hate Floyd Landis.

Also Read: How To Watch Lance 30 For 30 Online? Live Streaming Of Lance Armstrong Documentary Part 2

Also Read: Why Is Lance Armstrong's Documentary Called 30 For 30? The Reason Behind The Unusual Title