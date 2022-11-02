How Could T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Standings Look Like If India Loses In Adelaide?

After stumbling against South Africa at Perth, Team India faces a tricky test against Bangladesh in Adelaide for a place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is important for both teams as the winner stands the chance of advancing to the semi-final, while the path for the losing team becomes thorny. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh crucial encounter, we take a look at the scenario of the Group 2 points table if India ends up losing the match to Bangladesh.

Why will India's road to semis get tougher if Bangladesh wins?

India dropped to the second spot in the Group 2 of T20 World Cup Points Table after losing to South Africa. The Men in Blue have two wins and one loss after playing three matches. Bangladesh also has an identical record but is currently in the third spot due to an inferior net run rate. If Bangladesh wins, they will jump above India to second place in the T20 World Cup points table.

A defeat for India in Adelaide on November 2 will leave them with four points from four matches. If the Rohit Sharma-led side manage to win their last game against Zimbabwe on November 6, then they will only manage to amass maximum of six points. If Pakistan wins both the remaining matches, they will end on equal points against India. With three teams tied on the same points, the equation will then come down to the net run rate. India could also get knocked out in the group stage if they lose to Zimbabwe and in case Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands in its final match.

India and Bangladesh's journey in T20 WC 2022 so far: At a glance

India's T20 World Cup campaign got off to a thrilling start with a nail-biting win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture. The win against Pakistan was followed by a second straight victory over the Netherlands. The loss to South Africa in the third match brought an end to India's unbeaten streak in its T20 World Cup campaign.

Speaking of Bangladesh's journey in the tournament so far, Shakib Al Hasan-led team did not have a great start to their campaign as they were handed a crushing loss by South Africa in their opening match. The Bangla Tigers, however, bounced back to win their next two matches against Netherlands and Zimbabwe to keep their campaign afloat in the race to the semi-finals. Bangladesh has a chance of almost sealing its spot in the T20 World Cup semis if they manage to beat India on Wednesday.