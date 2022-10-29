Former India opener Virender Sehwag has shut down a Pakistani fan, who tried to troll him after his hilarious post mocking the Pakistan team over their humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Sehwag turned to his official Twitter handle to take a jibe at the Babar Azam-led side after they went down against the lower-ranked Zimbabwe team in their second game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Replying to his post, a Pakistani fan tried to troll the former India cricketer, to which Sehwag responded in style by dropping a savage comment.

"Sehwag Bhai ziada na Hanso kn sa WorldCup Jeet Gai ho Ap. Dusro ki Haar sa Ziada apni Khushi par Khush hona chahyay. Jeet jao to Khushi manana (Sehwag brother don't laugh too much you haven't won the World Cup yet. You should celebrate your own win more than other people's loss. Celebrate after you win the World Cup)," the individual wrote on Twitter to which Sehwag replied, "23 ko manali isse badi waali (Had a bigger celebration on 23rd)".

Sehwag Bhai ziada na Hanso kn sa WorldCup Jeet Gai ho Ap. Dusro ki Haar sa Ziada apni Khushi par Khush hona chahyay. Jeet jao to Khushi manana https://t.co/xju3NdgBhA — Sehar 🇵🇰 (@Sehar__56) October 27, 2022

23 ko manali isse badi waali — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Sehwag was referring to the date when India and Pakistan locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan to win the game by 4 wickets. The match took place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with over 90,000 spectators in attendance. The match was an absolute thriller with both sides taking the game to the final ball of the last innings and India eventually emerging victorious courtesy of a magnificent knock from Virat Kohli.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

As far as the match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is concerned, the Chevrons emerged victorious as they defeated the Men in Green by 1 run in what could be called yet another nail-biting thriller of the tournament. Sikandar Raza played a crucial role as he picked three wickets with the ball to not only help his side make an impressive comeback into the game but also win it by the barest of margins. Raza was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe scored 130/8 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Sean Williams top-scored for the Chevrons with his 31 off 28 balls. Craig Ervine and Brad Evans also contributed with 19 runs each. Pakistan's bowling attack was on point in the game as they bowled superbly to restrict Zimbabwe to a low score. Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf in particular were absolutely phenomenal as they picked five wickets between them.

Image: AP