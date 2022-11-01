T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated Super 12 Standings After Sri Lanka Trounce Afghanistan

Sri Lanka kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup after a crushing win over Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Lankans won the T20 World Cup Super 12 match by six wickets and moved to third position on the points table temporarily with England set to face New Zealand in their next match. Afghanistan, after their loss to Sri Lanka, are now knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

An economical spell from Wanindu Hasaranga and a half-century from Dhananjaya de Silva were enough for Sri Lanka to register just their second win in the Super 12 stage. Afghanistan, while batting first, scored 144 for 8 wickets with Gurbaz being the top scorer for the team with 28 runs. Usman Ghani (27) and Ibrahim Zadran (22 runs) were the other major contributors towards the team total. Hasaranga finished with Figures of 3/13 from 4 overs, while Lahiru Kumara bagged two wickets. Kasun Rajitha and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 145 runs for victory, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka early followed by Kusal Mendis. Rashid Khan (2/31) struck in his first over as Mendis went for a premeditated sweep but top-edged for the keeper to catch it. The Asian champions lost two more wickets in form of Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 66 runs off 42 balls to take the team across the finish line. Following Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan, we take a look at the T20 World Cup 2022 points table.

T20 World Cup 2022 standings at a glance

Group 1

Postion Teams Matches Win Loss N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 +3850 2 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.304 3 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 4 England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239 5 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 6 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718

Group 2