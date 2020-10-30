Hardik Pandya Misses 'greatest Gift' Agastya, Fans Love Father-son Picture On Instagram

Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit 17 valuable runs towards the end of the run chase against Bangalore recently to power his side to an important win in the 48th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. A day after Mumbai’s five-wicket win, the cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of his three-month old son Agastya. Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is missing his son, whom he described as his “greatest gift”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans lovingly react to Hardik Pandya Instagram post of his son

On Thursday, October 29, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his infant son, which evoked some loving reactions and responses from his fans and followers. The cricketer’s wife, Natasa Stankovic, also lovingly reacted to her husband’s latest post. Here is a look at Hardik Pandya Instagram post and some of the fan reactions towards the same.

Hardik Pandya Instagram post: Fans react to Pandya son’s latest picture

Hardik Pandya’s marriage with Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian dancer and a Bollywood actor. While she got engaged to Hardik Pandya on January 1 earlier this year, the two got married sometime in May, i.e. during the coronavirus-induced India lockdown phase. On July 30, the couple had a son whom they named Agastya.

While the Dream11 IPL 2020 season launched on September 19, the cricketer has remained in UAE since then. On September 30, i.e. the Hardik Pandya son two-month birth anniversary date, the couple celebrated the occasion by sharing some adorable pictures on their social media accounts. Here is a look at some of the pictures shared by both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic of their son during the Dream11 IPL 2020 run.

Image source: Hardik Pandya Instagram