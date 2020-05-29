Rafael Nadal Retirement Trend Sends Shocked World No.2's Fans Into A Frenzy

World No.1 Rafael Nadal's fans were left shell shocked after the term 'Rafael Nadal retirement' began trending on social media on Friday. As the tennis season was brought to standstill due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Rafael Nadal has been spending time at home with family and only returned to court recently after Spain decided to relax some COVID-19 rules.

Rafael Nadal retirement: Fans shocked to find the answer

The fans did finally manage to find the answer to the 'Is Rafael Nadal retiring' question and were shocked after discovering that it was not the human Rafael Nadal that was going into retirement but rather it was Nadal the horse that was being retired. Well known tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg joined in the joke by confirming the Nadal retirement leaving fans in dissaray

Now that the air is cleared about Is Rafael Nadal retiring news, here is a story in short about 'Nadal the horse' that sent Twitter users into a frenzy. Nadal the horse is an undefeated racehorse which takes part in the Kentucky Derby in the USA and was leading the qualifying points table before it was retired. Nadal the horse was forced to retire after a condylar fracture was found in his left front leg. The horse had earned more than $1 million in four races and was widely considered a top contender for both the Belmont Stakes, its owners and the Derby.

Fans react to Rafael Nadal retirement news

Jeesh, thought it was Rafa at first. pic.twitter.com/owkulySJ6g — J. P. Gownder (@jgownder) May 28, 2020

My heart dropped! — Laura Stays Home (@SankeyLaura) May 28, 2020

Rafael Nadal retirement: World No. 2 clears air on tennis career

While Rafael Nadal retirement talks haven't made the news yet, the 19-time Slam champion during his recent interview with The National said that he thinks he has a lot of things that make him happy away from tennis. He stressed on the fact that tennis is an important part of his life but he can be very happy without playing the sport since the other aspects of his life going well gives him a lot of calm.

Rafael Nadal net worth

Coming to the Rafael Nadal net worth figure, according to Forbes, the Spanish star's net worth is $180 million. The Rafael Nadal net worth includes deals with Kia Motors and Nike Spanish biscuits and bakery manufacturer, Quely also made him its international brand ambassador in 2010.

Rafael Nadal's other brand endorsements include Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger, Cantabria Labs, Mapfre and more. The Rafael Nadal net worth also includes his car collection and luxurious home in Mallorca, Spain. He also has expensive villas in Porto Cristo in Spain & the Dominican Republic. According to Forbes, Nadal is ranked 37th globally amongst sportspersons and fourth in terms of highest-paid tennis players. His total earnings aggregate to $37.3 million, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements pay him $33 million.

