Rafael Nadal Confirms Participation In Abu Dhabi ATP Event; To Be His 10th Appearance

Rafael Nadal will play at the World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi. It seems like the World No. 1, who might face Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic, is excited to be a part of the tournament. Rafael Nadal tweeted that he loved coming back to the championship and that it was his 10th appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship promises to be a star-studded affair and features five of the world’s top 10 male players including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils.

The tennis event will be held from December 19 to December 21 at the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. The first match of the championship will be between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils on December 19. The match will be followed by another clash between Hyeon Chung and Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal and Djokovic will play on Day 2

Top seeds Rafael Nadal and Djokovic will play on Day 2. Djokovic is scheduled to play against Tsitsipas or Monfils in the first semi-final. It will be followed by a fifth-place play-off. Nadal will play the winner of the Medvedev versus Chung match, in what could be a rematch of the US Open Final, 2019. December 21 will see a play-off for the third-place.

The event organisers claimed that they wanted to give the spectators a dynamic combination of world-class tennis and family fun. The event will have other attractions including tennis clinics, question-answer rounds with players and several tennis-themed activities and competitions that will allow visitors to win great prizes.

