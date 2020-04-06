The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rafael Nadal Loses Rally To Sister During Unique Tennis Game At Home; Watch Video

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal and his sister Maria Bel were involved in tennis rallies which featured several volley exchanges and even an unsuccessful tweener shot from Nadal.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rafael Nadal

World No.2 men's tennis player Rafael Nadal has been active on social media lately due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the entire tennis calendar to a standstill. Rafael Nadal has been posting pictures and videos of his everyday routine. The Spanish tennis star has also been trying to keep himself in shape by doing exercise while being under self isolation. On Sunday, Rafael Nadal posted a video playing tennis along with his sister in the backyard of his house.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Asks Spanish Athletes To Join Hands For $12M Donation To Fight COVID-19

Rafael Nadal practices tennis at home  

In his latest video, Rafael Nadal was seen creatively using the chairs in his house as a net. Rafael Nadal and his sister Maria Bel can be seen playing with tennis rackets. The siblings were involved in rallies, which featured several volley exchanges and even a unsuccessful tweener from Rafael Nadal. There was one such moment where Nadal used his hand to block a backhand from Maria Bel, but both of them continued to play without stopping. It was Maria Bel who eventually won the rally

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Lauds 'rival' Novak Djokovic For Generous Contribution To Spanish Relief Fund

Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus

Apart from playing tennis at home, Rafael Nadal has been spending time asking Spanish players to pay for charity to help coronavirus victims. A new Rafael Nadal donation project via Red Cross along with six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol has been launched. The Rafael Nadal donation initiative was started with an aim to raise $12.07 million (€11 million) to help citizens during the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Wins Hearts On Instagram For Another Noble Gesture Towards Australian People

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently came forward to contribute to Rafael Nadal's cause towards coronavirus by donating money towards Rafael Nadal's fund to fight against coronavirus. Following the contribution from the Serbian, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Novak Djokovic for his generous contribution.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Pledges €1 Million For Coronavirus Fight In Serbia

IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL / INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Congress
CONGRESS WELCOMES 30% SALARY CUT
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES