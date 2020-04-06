Rafael Nadal Loses Rally To Sister During Unique Tennis Game At Home; Watch Video

World No.2 men's tennis player Rafael Nadal has been active on social media lately due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the entire tennis calendar to a standstill. Rafael Nadal has been posting pictures and videos of his everyday routine. The Spanish tennis star has also been trying to keep himself in shape by doing exercise while being under self isolation. On Sunday, Rafael Nadal posted a video playing tennis along with his sister in the backyard of his house.

Rafael Nadal practices tennis at home

In his latest video, Rafael Nadal was seen creatively using the chairs in his house as a net. Rafael Nadal and his sister Maria Bel can be seen playing with tennis rackets. The siblings were involved in rallies, which featured several volley exchanges and even a unsuccessful tweener from Rafael Nadal. There was one such moment where Nadal used his hand to block a backhand from Maria Bel, but both of them continued to play without stopping. It was Maria Bel who eventually won the rally

Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus

Apart from playing tennis at home, Rafael Nadal has been spending time asking Spanish players to pay for charity to help coronavirus victims. A new Rafael Nadal donation project via Red Cross along with six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol has been launched. The Rafael Nadal donation initiative was started with an aim to raise $12.07 million (€11 million) to help citizens during the coronavirus crisis.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently came forward to contribute to Rafael Nadal's cause towards coronavirus by donating money towards Rafael Nadal's fund to fight against coronavirus. Following the contribution from the Serbian, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Novak Djokovic for his generous contribution.

IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL / INSTAGRAM