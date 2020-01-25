Rafael Nadal Slams Nick Kyrgios' Behaviour Ahead Of Potential Australian Open Duel

Nick Kyrgios is set to go head-to-head against Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020 if he is able to go past Russia's Karen Khachanov in his third-round match on Saturday. Kyrgios and World No.1 Nadal haven’t faced each other since their heated Wimbledon showdown which happened last summer.

Rafael Nadal has mixed feeling for Nick Kyrgios

The drama between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal is set to continue as the Australian international recently mocked the World No.1. Nick Kyrgios impersonated Rafael Nadal in his last clash against Gilles Simon in the Australian Open. Ahead of their potential clash, Rafael Nadal was asked whether he likes Nick Kyrgios or not. The Spaniard gave two different answers to it.

Rafael Nadal said that he does not know Nick Kyrgios personally so he has no clear opinion on him. Nadal stated that when Kyrgios plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he likes Kyrgios as he is a positive player for the ATP Tour to have.

Placed to perfection.@NickKyrgios leads Khachanov 4-2 in the third set & is just eight points away from a spot in the round of 16.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/j2XnZPsR7S — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

Nadal also clarified that when Nick Kyrgios does stuff that is not correct in his opinion, the Australian is detestable. Nadal had a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.

