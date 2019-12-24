Roger Federer Opens Up On Future Financial Plans And His Sneaker Deal

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer spoke about his financial ventures in an interview. He talked about his recent investment with a sneaker company. He stated that this investment with 'On' is different. They have not signed any other athlete before this with the same arrangement.

Swiss Maestro on Court, King of Style off. @RogerFederer is crowned @GQMagazine’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade. 👑 pic.twitter.com/nofAuQKSN1 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) December 20, 2019

Talking to a media publication, Federer said that this company’s roster currently consists of all the marathoners from his country Switzerland. His home in Switzerland is just a 20-minute drive from the sneaker brand’s headquarters. He has been engaged with the company in making quality products even before signing a deal with them.

Who should win the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award?

🇨🇭 Roger Federer

🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal

🇦🇷 Diego Schwartzman

🇦🇹 Dominic Thiem#ATPAwards 🏆 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 18, 2019

Federer’s endorsement deal with Nike ended last year. Federer is a significant investor in 'On' and will keep an eye on all aspects of the firm as a partner. Next year, a lot of 'On' products will be released with a signature Federer line.

'Endorsements fade away with age': Roger Federer

Roger Federer had once said, "When you're an athlete of a certain age, you sometimes can feel like a falling star." He was asked for the reason behind his quote. He stated that this is how endorsements usually work. He added that towards the end of one’s career, there is a feeling of fading away. He further added that sometimes you have fewer sponsors, which means less income.

