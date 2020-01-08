Roger Federer Set To Become First 'billionaire' Player In History Of Tennis

Roger Federer, who is currently the World No.3 in men's singles, is one of the greatest tennis players to have ever graced the court. He has reigned supreme not only in the terms of his achievements and records but also in terms of his earnings. In these terms, Federer is all set to cross yet another milestone. The Swiss legend is all set to break into the billionaire club in 2020.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.



Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.

It's now 2020 and they still occupy the top three.

According to a latest Forbes report, Roger Federer’s annual earnings in 2019 were greater than in 2018. It jumped to $93.4 million, while it was $77.2 million in 2018. The Swiss international will join an elite group of billionaires which already includes the likes of Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerburg. Hw will also become the first 'billionaire' player in the history of tennis.

Roger Federer has been the highest-paid tennis player for 14 straight years https://t.co/7QNEu2oxaM pic.twitter.com/dEfZW4QlAQ — Forbes (@Forbes) August 26, 2019

Roger Federer’s stocks are still increasing even at the end of his career. Hence, there would be no surprise if he enters the billionaires’ club soon. According to Forbes, Roger Federer ranked fourth in the list of highest-paid athletes in the last decade, earning $680 million.

What are Roger Federer’s income sources?

The current World No.3 will break into the $100 million mark in annual earnings for the first time with his increasing sponsorships and prize money. He has been winning prize money for a long time now. He has also restarted the trend of exhibition tours which is a ready stream of finance. His recent South American tour was reportedly worth at least $10 million. Meanwhile, he signed a contract in 2018 with the Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo. The company pays him $30 million annually.

