Shoaib Malik, Hemang Badani Congratulated For Teaming Up As Jaffna Stallions Win LPL 2020

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League 2020 concluded on Wednesday with Jaffna Stallions being crowned as LPL 2020 champions after they thumped Galle Gladiators by a huge margin of 53 runs in the LPL 2020 final in Hambantota. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik starred for the Stallions, playing a match-winning knock of 46 off 35 balls which included three fours and one six.

Twitterati congratulate Jaffna Stallions 2020 squad after LPL 2020 win

Malik was also the pick of the bowlers as he picked two crucial wickets and gave away just 13 runs in his three overs. The Pakistan veteran also bagged a catch in the game to complete an all-round performance. Having won the toss, the Stallions captain Thisara Perera decided to bat first in the all-important LPL 2020 final laden with pressure. Courtesy of Malik's innings and a couple of late blitz along with cameos by openers, the Stallions managed to post a formidable 188/6.

After setting a massive target of 189, the Stallions' bowlers were all over the Gladiators' batsmen as they removed their top three batters inside the first 10 balls of the innings. Barring skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40 off 17) and wicket-keeper Azam Khan (36 off 17), none of the batsmen could play an innings of substance, which is why the Gladiators fell short by 53 runs and the Stallions were crowned LPL 2020 champions.

Twitter was abuzz after the LPL 2020 final as they lauded Jaffna Stallions for their spirited performance throughout the competition. The LPL 2020 champions ended the league phase at the third position with four wins, three losses and one no result. After qualifying for the knockouts, the Stallions first registered a comprehensive 37-run win over Dambulla Viiking in the semi-final.

They followed it up by thrashing the Gladiators in the final to lift the LPL 2020 trophy. Several reactions poured in on Twitter after Jaffna's win as fans congratulated Shoaib Malik as well as the coaching staff of the franchise including former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Shoaib Malik 46 off 35 balls in #LPL2020 match. And while bowling best, he took 2 wickets for 13 runs. Well played @realshoaibmalik Jaffna Stallions wins the league Cup pic.twitter.com/zNuqxG6Qi0 — WASEEM TARIQ (@wasimtariq_) December 16, 2020

It was a success and thanks for take the initiative to make this league happen NR @RajapaksaNamal As cricket lovers we enjoyed every bit of this tournament. Once again thanks for making it real #NR #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/izRvrIRzC7 — Uvini Kavingi (@UKavingi) December 16, 2020

Glad to see some Tamil Nadu representation in the #LPL2020 esp @HemantBadani in @jaffnalpl @LPLT20 — நவீன் (@NavinENT) December 16, 2020

Man for the big Ocassions.



Man of the match in Lankan Premier league Final.



SHOAIB MALIK ♥️🔥.#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/RXDbnxCnXy — No-one. (@Tanzeelified) December 16, 2020

Jaffna Stallions 2020 squad

Thisara Perera (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Nuwandinu Fernando, Tom Moores, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dananjaya De Silva, Kyle Abbott, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Duanne Olivier, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana.

SOURCE: LPL TWITTER

