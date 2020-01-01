Top Tennis Players Who Are Likely To Put Down Their Rackets In 2020

It is tough for any sports fan to watch their favourite sportsperson retire. There are chances that a lot of tennis stars might retire after the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo. Here's a look at the four tennis stars who might retire in 2020.

Top four players who might retire in 2020

Venus Williams

The United States international has had a great career so far. She has won a total of seven Grand Slams and 49 singles title in her career. However, it seems like her age is not on her side. She is currently 39 years old and the oldest tennis player on the WTA Tour. She suffered a lot of early exits from tournaments recently. There are chances that she might announce her retirement next year.

Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is arguably one of the greatest players on the ATP tour. He had the World No. 1 ranking for 310 weeks. He is currently World No. 3. Roger Federer has won over 1200 matches and it seems like his retirement would be the saddest day for tennis fans.

The biggest reason for his retirement would be his age. Roger Federer is currently a 38-year-old. The Swiss international had confirmed that he is going to play the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, after that, there are chances of him retiring from tennis.

Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori suffered an injury in October 2019 which forced him to call off this season. Meanwhile, Nishikori himself said that he is close to retirement and it is doubtful whether he will be a part of Olympics 2020. He has been a successful Asian player as he has won 12 titles. He once held the World No. 4 ranking.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is one of the most popular female athletes. Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and has held the World No. 1 spot for 319 weeks. She gave birth to a child and she hasn't won any title after that.

It seems like she is still playing to beat Margaret Court’s record. She is likely to achieve that feat next year. After breaking that record, she might retire too.

