Rafael Nadal Reveals Reason For Being Part Of Tennis' 'Big Three' That Won 55 Majors

In 2004, Roger Federer, who was World No.1 at that moment, suffered a defeat against 17-year-old Rafael Nadal in Miami. This match potentially led to the start of one of men's tennis' greatest rivalries of all time. In 2004 itself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal claimed 11 ATP titles each.

Rafael Nadal wins Abu Dhabi exhibition beating Stefanos Tsitsipas after a huge fight 6-7 7-5 7-6

Novak Djokovic goes on to dominate the 2010s

Meanwhile, in 2007, Novak Djokovic joined this duo as the third strongest player on the ATP Tour. He won his first Masters 1000 title, i.e Rogers Cup in Montreal by defeating both Nadal and Federer famously in the semi-final and final respectively. With his win in the 2008 Australian Open, Djokovic ensured that he is taken in the same breath as both of them for years to come. Even though they have had some ups and downs in the last 12 years, but this trio has been determined enough to improve their game. They have helped each other to push their limits and win matches.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had already made their mark in the field on tennis before 2010. But it was Novak Djokovic who dominated in this decade, which is going to end in a few days. Novak Djokovic has claimed 15 Grand Slam titles and he has been crowned as World No.2 to end 2019.

Meanwhile, talking to a media publication, Rafael Nadal stated that there is a reason why Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and he share a total of 55 Grand Slams between them. He added that the trio has been able to find a way to remain competitive and successful over the years despite all the challenges and hurdles they have faced. However, Nadal concluded by conceding that their fine Grand Slam run could well end in 2020 with the rise of young stars such as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

