Chris Jericho Buries NXT, Says They Should Switch Nights Since AEW Is “embarrassing” Them

For the past few weeks, rumours have been swirling claiming WWE and the USA Network are thinking of moving WWE NXT to some other night, instead of Wednesdays. If that happens, it will end the long-running "Wednesday Night Ratings Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW which took root in October 2019. Reports claim that WWE wants to permanently move WWE NXT to Tuesdays as they have been receiving tough competition from Tony Khan’s show on Wednesdays. Since the start of the viewership wars, AEW Dynamite has won on a majority of occasions, especially in the 18-49 demographic.

While talking to TalkSport's Alex McCarthy recently, AEW superstar Chris Jericho reacted to the rumours and stated that NXT should definitely switch nights as AEW is “embarrassing” them on the charts on Wednesdays. For the past few weeks, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite have not collided on hump day for various reasons. The last “ratings war” happened on August 12, 2020, where AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT by a huge margin. While AEW Dynamite drew 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, WWE NXT drew only 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

“I think you (WWE NXT) should throw the red flag, retreat, go to Tuesdays, get more viewers, make more money, get more guys over and don't worry about what we're doing because we're going to continue on either way. And we're winning every week anyways, so just go your own way. That's the best way to do it,” Chris Jericho said in the interview with TalkSport.

WWE NXT viewership: WWE NXT’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 5, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

August 26, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

September 1, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

.@FinnBalor and @AdamColePro are on a collision course for the #NXTTitle after a dead heat conclusion to an unforgettable Iron Man Match on #WWENXT. #NXTSuperTuesday



Full results 👉 https://t.co/3pjqYFs1Qf pic.twitter.com/5OY1Ifu06t — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020

AEW Dynamite viewership: AEW Dynamite’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 5, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

August 27, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

September 2, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (no competition)

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Feel the fallout of #AEWAllOut!



Physically distant tickets for the LIVE outdoor #AEWDynamite, Wed Sept 9th starting at $30 are on-sale NOW via https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT & https://t.co/2rPl8HA8rc in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations & CDC Guidelines. pic.twitter.com/DQ4k5gph1a — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) September 6, 2020

Image Source: AEW.com