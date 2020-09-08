Chris Jericho Buries NXT, Says They Should Switch Nights Since AEW Is “embarrassing” Them

For the past few weeks, rumours have been swirling claiming WWE and the USA Network are thinking of moving WWE NXT to some other night, instead of Wednesdays. If that happens, it will end the long-running "Wednesday Night Ratings Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW which took root in October 2019. Reports claim that WWE wants to permanently move WWE NXT to Tuesdays as they have been receiving tough competition from Tony Khan’s show on Wednesdays. Since the start of the viewership wars, AEW Dynamite has won on a majority of occasions, especially in the 18-49 demographic.
While talking to TalkSport's Alex McCarthy recently, AEW superstar Chris Jericho reacted to the rumours and stated that NXT should definitely switch nights as AEW is “embarrassing” them on the charts on Wednesdays. For the past few weeks, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite have not collided on hump day for various reasons. The last “ratings war” happened on August 12, 2020, where AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT by a huge margin. While AEW Dynamite drew 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, WWE NXT drew only 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
“I think you (WWE NXT) should throw the red flag, retreat, go to Tuesdays, get more viewers, make more money, get more guys over and don't worry about what we're doing because we're going to continue on either way. And we're winning every week anyways, so just go your own way. That's the best way to do it,” Chris Jericho said in the interview with TalkSport.
