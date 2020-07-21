After Defeating Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins Makes Aleister Black His Next Target

At Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins did what he promised to do weeks ago. He “sacrificed” Rey Mysterio by defeating him in an ‘Eye for an Eye’ match. Seth Rollins severely injured Rey Mysterio by shoving his eye into the corner of the ringside steel steps. After the match, Rey Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility and is currently receiving medical treatment.

On this week’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins delivered a promo where he talked about Rey Mysterio and the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match. Seth Rollins said that he asked Rey Mysterio to stand down multiple times, but the Masked Luchador didn’t listen and ended up sealing his fate. Seth Rollins then claimed that there is no one left to stand in his way and announced that he will ‘cleanse’ the company with his ‘powers’. Right then, Aleister Black waked in and a fight between the two began.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins defeats Aleister Black

As soon as the match started, Seth Rollins took over by delivering a slingblade before working over Aleister Black's arm. Black made a comeback by hitting Seth Rollins with the Black Mass, but Murphy entered the ring to break the pin. Aleister Black hit Murphy with a knee and a Black Mass before focusing on Seth Rollins. He tried to pin Rollins again, but the Monday Night Messiah rolled out of the ring. Aleister Black tried to get Seth Rollins to the top rope but injured his arm in the process. Rollins took advantage of the situation and delivered a Stomp to win the match.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins and Murphy attack Aleister Black

After the match, Seth Rollins and Murphy started punishing Aleister Black. Murphy threw Black into the ringside barricade before Rollins smashed his arm into the ring post. He then kicked Black’s arm multiple times and told Aleister Black that’s he’s the saviour of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins ended the punishment by hitting a Stomp onto Black's arm as it was draped over a portion of the announce table. Seth Rollins and Aleister Black have good in-ring chemistry and the two have been delivering some incredible matches and promos over the past month. "I think we’re gonna get an arm for an arm match at SummerSlam between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black," predicted a Twitter user.

Image Source: WWE.com