Are Lana And Bobby Lashley Engaged In Real Life? WWE Fans Ask After Monday Night RAW

The rivalry involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley is all set to continue post the WWE TLC after it took a massive turn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Fresh after beating Rusev at the pay-per-view event, Bobby Lashley rode the high horse and proposed to Lana on the show. And just like that, we got a newly engaged couple in the WWE. While it is a well-known fact that the storylines in the WWE are scripted, sometimes the wrestling brand makes things more personal by crossing the boundary between real and the reel. With that in mind, many fans must be wondering - Are Lana and Bobby Lashley engaged in real life?

Are Lana and Bobby Lashley engaged in real life? The backstory

Miroslav Barnyashev or Rusev made his WWE debut with Catherine Perry or Lana as his manager back in 2014. Since then, the duo has been involved in several storylines including some of Rusev's popular gimmicks like 'the Bulgarian Brute' and 'Rusev Day'. On-screen chemistry leading to an off-screen romance is quite a common theme in WWE and it was quite unsurprising that Lana and Rusev got involved with each other. The duo got married in 2016. Since then Rusev became a naturalised American citizen and also appeared multiple times on WWE's show Total Divas alongside Lana.

Then, the WWE decided to swerve the entire universe back in October 2019 by pitting Lana against Rusev and aligning her with the returning Bobby Lashley. Although the story received massive backlash from many wrestling fans, WWE persisted with the storyline and week-after-week, we saw new angles developing in the rivalry. The rivalry touched a new level of brutality when Rusev viciously attacked Lashley and police officers were asked to interfere a few weeks back. Although the storyline remains controversial in WWE till date, it massively helped Rusev become relatable again and saw the return of 'Rusev Day' chants.

Bobby Lashley and Rusev faced each other in a Tables match in the WWE Tables Ladders & Chairs (TLC) on Sunday. Lashley beat Rusev in the match after some help from Lana (obviously!). That brings us to the episode of RAW where Lana and Bobby Lashley apparently got hitched.

Are Lana and Bobby Lashley engaged in real life? Speculating the angle

While WWE has worked really hard in keeping the off-screen details of the rivalry a secret, it is quite a well-known fact that Lana and Rusev were a happily married couple, at least if social media and their appearances outside WWE is considered. Rusev seemed to have poured cold water on the speculation by expressing his delight at the success of the storyline to Digital Spy. Although he did not specifically comment on his situation with Lana, it is highly probable that Rusev is just playing his part in the storyline and it has zero to no effect on their marriage. So coming back to the real question - Are Lana and Bobby Lashley engaged in real life? We can only speculate a BIG NO!

