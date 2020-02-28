WWE Super ShowDown: Bayley Becomes First Women's Champion To Defend Title In Saudi Arabia

Last year at WWE Crown Jewel, Natalya and Lacey Evans became the first Women wrestlers to perform at Saudi Arabia. Last night, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley became the first WWE Women’s Champion to both defend and retain her title. As is the custom, both superstars wore t-shits before entering the ring. Bayley and Naomi put on an incredible performance at WWE Super ShowDown which evoked a boisterous reaction from fans at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown 2020 results: Brock Lesnar defeats Ricochet, retains WWE Championship

WWE Super ShowDown: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Naomi

Bayley entered the ring in a jet black jacket while her challenger Naomi appeared in a bright multicoloured bodysuit. The match started and two began going back-and-forth. Both had to wear t-shirts which made it difficult for either of them to perform high-flying moves. However, unlike Natalya and Evans, the two superstars were given more time to put on an impressive and exhibit their best in restricted circumstances. In the end, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley avoided a well-executed Split-Legged Moonsault from Naomi and trapped her in a Rose Plant move to retain her title.

Also Read l Goldberg reveals how he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown: WWE News

Twitter reacts to Bayley vs Naomi at WWE Super ShowDown

Bayley is really a great CHAMPION ! Way Better than bEcKy ! But at #Wrestlemania36 , Naomi needs to win it ! pic.twitter.com/jVpTksy9iu — 🎼 Charlotte Flair is Better (@Feel_lit_) February 27, 2020

Naomi better get a rematch at mania... I hate y’all pic.twitter.com/ZWh2wOM4pL — 🥀 (@Megan__Aleece) February 27, 2020

Naomi should've won but okay pic.twitter.com/JDJ1mdDvb7 — Wrestling EOD (@xWrestlingEOD) February 27, 2020

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Roman Reigns wins against King Corbin to end long storyline

I’m hoping this means NAOMI gets the W at MANIA🤞🏾 y’all better not screw naomi’s momentum or else... #Wrestlemania #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lneVbP0obX — arl (@Runholland01) February 27, 2020

@itsBayleyWWE congratulations 🎉🎊 champ you retained your smackdown women championship tonight on supershowdown congratulations 🎊🎉 to my favorite role model bayley beat noami pic.twitter.com/QizclkSev8 — hundalsaab (@hundals60751871) February 27, 2020

Yass Bayley!! Doing what you do best!! Proud of ya!! #AndStill The Smackdown Women's Champion BAYLEY!! 👊🖤 — #FifthHarmonyL.A.N.D Fan Account!! (@LANDsGal28) February 27, 2020

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar retains title

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown: The Undertaker returns & attacks AJ Styles, teases WrestleMania match; WWE News