Watch Becky Lynch Attack Shayna Baszler Ahead Of Their Match At WrestleMania 36

On this week’s WWE RAW, Elimination chamber 2020 winner Shayna Baszler was seen being interviewed by WWE host and announcer Charley Caruso. During the interview, Shayna Baszler talked about her WWE debut and the reason why she bit Becky Lynch’s neck. Shayna Baszler said that she loves to destroy and vowed to take the WWE RAW Women’s Championship away from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Shayna Baszler said that she will ‘butcher’ Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and leave her devastated in the ring. As Shayna Baszler was about to answer another question, Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair. She delivered a few more blows with the steel chair, before walking out of the ring while raising her WWE RAW Women’s Championship belt.

“I want that title because I love to destroy. What Becky Lynch should expect at WrestleMania 36 is to lose,” said Shayna Baszler.

Becky Lynch calls Shayna Baszler ‘Bully’

Last week, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made an incredible appearance as she arrived at the arena in a huge 18-wheeler truck. She made her way to the ring and began hyping the Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler fight at WrestleMania 36. "The Man" said that she hates Shayna Baszler because Baszler is a bully. Becky Lynch then vowed to defeat Baszler and retain her title at WrestleMania 36.

Future of Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler storyline

According to many, Paul Heyman and WWE are trying to make Shayna Baszler the biggest heel on the women’s roster, which is why fans believe the Queen of Spades will defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The win will give a boost to Shayna Baszler’s in-ring character and fans will see Becky Lynch lose her title for the first time in months. Some believe that the storyline between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler could be extended after WrestleMania 36. After Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler could start a rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

