Becky Lynch Says It’s ‘business As Usual’ At WWE Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

For the past week, the WWE has been keeping its events behind the closed doors at the WWE Performance Center. The steps were taken to keep fans, officials and superstars safe from the Coronavirus outbreak. However, that doesn’t mean that the workload of a WWE Superstar has decreased. According to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, ‘it’s business as usual at WWE’.

Also Read l coronavirus outbreak: Becky Lynch opens up about her fitness regime, reveals how she embraced the healthy life; WWE News

While talking to TV Insider, Becky Lynch said that the WWE superstars are busy doing their work despite the Coronavirus outbreak. She jokingly said that all the superstars know how to use a hand sanitizer, so they keep on meeting fans and shake their hands if a fan requests. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Becky Lynch said that he and other superstars meet fans from all over the world and get exposed to many different bacteria. But, they have to think of the best and deliver to the fullest.

“We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue and hope for the best,” said Becky Lynch.

Also Read l coronavirus outbreak: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to take a break from WWE post WrestleMania 36: Reports

WWE RAW to be held behind closed doors despite coronavirus outbreak

After last week’s WWE SmackDown was held behind the closed doors at the WWE Performance Centre, WWE announced that this week’s WWE RAW will also take place at the same venue. Just like WWE SmackDown, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW will not be open to the public or the WWE Universe. However, the only people in the crowd will be WWE officials and crew-members.

Also Read l Becky Lynch will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding with Seth Rollins for this reason: WWE News

Many believe that because of the coronavirus outbreak, next week’s WWE SmackDown could also take place at the WWE Performance Centre. Reports say that many Pittsburgh fans are not happy with WWE’s decision to keep WWE RAW behind closed doors as in the upcoming episode WWE will celebrate the 316 Day to honour WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Also Read l Becky Lynch backs friend Conor McGregor to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in future re-match

Also Read l Edge, Becky Lynch and others earn around $1 million per year: WWE Rumours