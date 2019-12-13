The Debate
Seth Rollins And RAW Champion Becky Lynch Reveal Their WWE Crushes

WWE News

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins (who is a former Universal Champion) recently talked about their crushes in the wrestling community.

Seth Rollins

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins (who is a former Universal Champion) recently talked about their crushes in the wrestling community. In the video released online, they are seen having a fun night in a talk show called Gorilla Position in London.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reveal their crushes

Asked about her current crush, Becky Lynch took the name of WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy. Meanwhile, James Delow mocked the former Universal Champion by saying, "Seth said Finn Balor." The Architect nodded and agreed to it. After that, he jokingly said that Jeff Hardy is his crush too.

Becky Lynch mocks Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch tried to mock Seth Rollins too. Becky Lynch was asked about who, according to Rollins, will induct her into the Hall of Fame. Becky replied by naming Finn Balor. However, Seth Rollins took the roast in an appreciative manner. Seth Rollins mocked back Becky Lynch stating that he thought it was Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch was also asked to choose between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Becky Lynch chose the Hollywood superstar The Rock.

