Watch Asuka Spit Green Mist On Becky Lynch's Face During Their Contract Signing Segment

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Asuka in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. To make the match official, the two rivals met each other this week to sign the official contract of the match. The contract signing ended smoothly. However, as Becky Lynch was about to make a statement, Asuka got up and spit Green Mist on The Man’s face.

The Empress of Tomorrow retreated as Becky Lynch screamed in pain. WWE referees then came for Becky Lunch’s help and washed her eye. After washing the green mist from her eye, WWE RAW Women’s Champion picked up the mic and thrashed Asuka. She said that she will do everything she can to defeat Asuka in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE: Becky Lynch talks about Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Becky Lynch recently appeared on WWE Bump where she talked about Charlotte Flair and Asuka. While talking about facing women from the RAW roster, Lynch said that she would like to face Charlotte as they have never really faced each other. Becky Lynch then continued to talk about Asuka and said that it was a declaration of war from Asuka after she spit that green mist on her face. Lynch then expressed that she would love to face Asuka. She revealed that she still remembers the time when Asuka almost ripped her head in Royal Rumble. The Man ended the conversation by saying that she would love to collect all the debts.

