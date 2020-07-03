Becky Lynch Reveals She Wanted To Lose Her WWE Title To Shayna Baszler At WrestleMania 36

Going into WrestleMania 36, many wrestling fans predicted that the newcomer Shayna Baszler would dethrone Becky Lynch to become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. However, the promotion went right the other way. 'The Man' retained her title by countering Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch submission and performing a roll-up. Many fans were unsatisfied with the result as WWE did a host of things to establish Shayna Baszler as an unstoppable force leading up to the big event.

After WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch passed her title to Asuka as she stepped away from the squared circle to become a mother. As for Baszler, she has barely made a WWE TV appearance since WrestleMania 36. Her last in-ring appearance was at the Money in the Bank PPV where she lost the Money in the Bank Ladder match to Asuka.

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Rollins talks about Lynch’s return and superstars testing positive for COVID-19

Becky Lynch reveals she wanted to drop her title to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36

While talking to Nikki and Brie Bella on The Bellas Podcast, Becky Lynch revealed that she thought she was going to lose the championship to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. She said she even made the pitch herself, but it was rejected by the officials. She recalled that the Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler feud was supposed to continue, but a few days after WrestleMania 36 she found out about her pregnancy, which is why WWE had to change everything.

“I actually thought that I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched. But, you know, plans change.”

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: WWE veterans discuss future of women's division without Becky Lynch

According to various reports, Vince McMahon and team wanted a superstar who could lead the women’s roster in Becky Lynch’s absence and they zeroed in on Asuka. Reports claim that company picked Asuka over Shayna Baszler because Baszler is new to the main WWE roster and Asuka, on the other hand, is the only superstar who comes close to matching Becky Lynch’s achievements. However, it is rumoured that the Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler feud will continue once The Man is back and Shayna Baszler could get a title run in the future.

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Baszler calls Lynch “garbage” for getting pregnant while being a champion: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 Day 1: Becky Lynch defeats Shayna Baszler, retains her WWE RAW Women's Championship

As soon as the bell rang, the two superstars started throwing lefts and rights at each other. As expected, the MMA expert took control and started punishing the champion. Shayna Baszler took the match outside where both superstars traded blows. In the closing moments, as Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Lynch, Lynch countered into a roll-up to retain the title.

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Lynch shares picture of first ultrasound on partner Rollins' birthday: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com