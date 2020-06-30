Seth Rollins Talks About Becky Lynch’s Return And Superstars Testing Positive For COVID-19

A couple of months ago, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking a break from wrestling. Recently, her fiance Seth Rollins talked to New York Post where he opened up about Becky Lynch’s much-awaited return to the company. Seth Rollins said that he currently feels that Becky Lynch will return down the road. However, he’s not sure what will happen after childbirth. “Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don't know. I believe she has aspirations to return,” said Seth Rollins.

“I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don't know. Things can change between now and December," said Seth Rollins.

A couple of days ago, while talking to Essentially Sports, Becky Lynch slammed all the naysayers who said that she will not be able to ‘compete at the same level after childbirth’. Becky Lynch cited numerous examples from within WWE who have "proven the haters wrong". “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE Superstars Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both,” said Lynch. Becky Lynch ended her answer confirming that she will most definitely return after giving birth to her child.

Seth Rollins talks about WWE superstars testing positive for COVID-19

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet earlier, several people including an in-ring talent tested positive for COVID-19 after WWE conducted tests. The company stated that as a precautionary measure they are testing every superstar and official before every WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT and other show tapings. While talking about the incident, Seth Rollins said that the last few days have been really hard for the superstars and the company.

Though Seth Rollins praised WWE for taking these steps, he said that the testing procedure is an extra burden on his schedule. He said that he has to leave early on workdays to reach the WWE Performance Center and get checked for COVID-19, which takes a long time. However, Seth Rollins revealed that WWE is coming up with ways to lessen that burden.

“Luckily, I think we have some good stuff coming up as far as we’re gonna handle this. The communication has been a lot better toward the tail end of this than in the beginning. It was (laughs) tricky at first, but we’re all along for the ride,” said Seth Rollins.

