Shayna Baszler Calls Becky Lynch “garbage” For Getting Pregnant While Being A Champion

Almost a month ago, Becky Lynch opened WWE RAW and announced her pregnancy. She crowned Asuka the WWE RAW Women’s Champion and stated that she will be taking some time off from wrestling. After the pregnancy announcement went viral, the couple started getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Many fans and wrestlers revealed their excitement and said that they can’t wait to see the former WWE Champions become parents.

Shayna Baszler calls Becky Lynch “garbage”

However, it appears WWE superstar Shayna Baszler is not happy with Becky Lynch’s decision as she recently called Lynch’s pregnancy “garbage”. Shayna Baszler appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she criticised Becky Lynch for getting pregnant while holding the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. “Everyone is like, 'Oh, that's so wonderful. Blah, blah, blah.' But, if that was your daughter, you would smack her upside the head and be like, 'You need to be smarter,’” said Shayna Baszler.

“I think it's garbage. She had responsibilities to uphold as 'the champion' of the division. Don't leave the division in an uproar and then hand your title away to whoever you feel [deserves it]. It's ridiculous,” Shayna Baszler added.

Becky Lynch pregnancy: Becky Lynch opens up about marriage and pregnancy

While talking to People’s Magazine, Becky Lynch said that she got to know about her pregnancy in April. She revealed that Seth Rollins “threw his hands up in the air” in excitement after he heard the news. Becky Lynch also revealed that she got pregnant a couple of days after she and Seth Rollins decided to postpone their wedding.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

While talking to Extra, Becky Lynch said that due to the pandemic, she, Seth Rollins and their families are quarantined at home, which is why they decided to push back the date. Becky Lynch revealed that she and her fiance would like their friends and families to be present at their wedding. Lynch ended her statement saying that she and Rollins are going to be together for the rest of their lives, so it doesn’t matter when they get tie the knot.

