Big Show Fine With Randy Orton's Assaults, Claims Orton Should Be Scared Of Him

'The World’s Largest Athlete', Big Show is seemingly on board with starting a feud with Randy Orton at this point in his career, as he expressed an interest in facing ‘The Viper’ on the latest episode of RAW Talk. Though Randy Orton and Big Show have faced each other multiple times in the ring, WWE could line them up once again. Currently, Randy Orton is out of a potential opponent as Edge is expected to remain out of action for the next couple of months, following a bicep injury. Big Show’s recent remarks could possibly fuel the new storyline with some unexpected twists and turns.

WWE news: Big Show fine with feuding with Randy Orton

On the recent episode of RAW Talk, Big Show discussed Randy Orton attacking numerous WWE superstars on the roster. On the latest segment of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton continued his ruthless streak by unleashing a brutal assault on Edge’s best friend, Christian. However, Big Show appeared to be the least bit worried about Randy Orton and his antics. According to Big Show, he has been in the sport since the last four decades and is fine with being a target at this point in his career. Big Show claimed he is in WWE not for the titles or his ego, but because he truly loves what he does.

“If there’s a target on my back, and there’s a youngin out there or an apex predator out there that wants a piece of The Big Show, the Giant, I got plenty. It’s not my first rodeo. I’m not the guy for Randy Orton to talk trash to, I’m not the guy for Randy Orton to step up to. Because I’m not scared of Randy Orton, I know Randy Orton, I’m not afraid of Randy. Randy better be afraid of me.” said Big Show.

WWE News: Could Big Show vs Randy Orton go through?

Since Randy Orton avenged his WrestleMania 36 loss by defeating Edge at Backlash 2020, WWE could possibly pit The Viper in a new storyline. After Big Show’s recent statement, it will come as little surprise if WWE lines Randy Orton up against ‘The Giant’.

Image courtesy: WWE.com