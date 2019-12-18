Rusev Hints That The Lana-Bobby Lashley Storyline Is Not Fake

WWE superstar Rusev recently made a big statement on Twitter. Rusev stated that his current storyline on WWE with Lana and Bobby Lashley is for real and not a fake storyline created by the WWE Network. Rusev recently replied to a fan on Twitter and revealed this.

Also Read | Lana Sends Chilling Message To WWE Universe After Bobby Lashley Beat Rusev At TLC

Who says wedding season is over!? Time to start planning @LanaWWE! 😘💍 https://t.co/kD0zgjOnvt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 17, 2019

Also Read | WWE TLC: Bobby Lashley Defeats Rusev, Lana Declares THE END Of Her 'ex-husband'

Rusev questions his fan

The Bulgarian Brute posted a tweet promoting his appearance on Cameo where he was talking about the Lana-Lashley storyline. A fan replied to that post of him and wrote, 'Rusev is better than this storyline.' Meanwhile, Rusev responded to the question by his fan. He asked him to rethink his statement and reconsider whether it is a storyline or not. With this, he hinted that his current storyline is for real.

Also Read | Are Lana And Bobby Lashley Engaged In Real Life? WWE Fans Ask After Monday Night RAW

Also Read | CM Punk Trolls Lana-Rusev-Lashley Storyline, Reveals What He Wants To See At WrestleMania

There are a lot of possibilities with this tweet by Rusev. It can be for real that Rusev is going through a breakup with Lana. There is also a possibility that Rusev is trying hard to promote his current storyline. He had previously talked about his current story angle on WWE and how it has gained the attraction of the WWE Universe.

Also Read | WWE: Rusev And Zack Ryder React To WWE Superstars Being Released By The Company

Also Read | WWE RAW: Rusev And Lana To Officially Divorce On Monday Night RAW

Lana featured in WWE RAW Christmas special taping. In that video, Lana announced that she and Lashley are going to be married in a week.

Watch Lana ask Bobby Lashley to propose her on WWE RAW

Also Read | WWE RAW: Watch How R-Truth Regained The 24/7 Title From Kyle Busch