Booker T Announces His Return To The Ring On Twitter, Will Appear At A ROW Event Soon

Booker T is returning to wrestling. However, he is not coming back to WWE. According to an announcement made on his social media handle, the WWE Hall of Famer will bring back his GI Bro band to the Reality of Wrestling (ROW) – Battle Lines Drawn event on February 8.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️



Booker T returns to the ring as #TeamCaptain for Reality of Wrestling ￼ vs Ryan Davidson & The ￼Renegades!!



“The Battle Lines have been drawn and it’s time to go to war” - G.I. Bro



Purchase tickets: https://t.co/tqJ8lAff7k pic.twitter.com/8aPaVyJXwl — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) January 28, 2020

Booker T return

Reality of Wrestling is an indie promotion owned by Booker T. According to ROW's announcement, Booker T will captain the ROW team consisting of Bryan Keith, Zack Mason and Warren Johnson. The team will go up against the Renegades and Ryan Davidson in an eight-man tag team match.

After the announcement, Booker T went on Twitter to announce his comeback. Booker T said that he was excited to announce that he would be stepping back into the ring in two weeks.

This would be the first time that Booker T will be participating in an event since ROW’s Last Stand match in January last year. At the time, he had faced Rex Andrews. In his previous interviews, Booker T had alluded that he had been training and might return to WWE during Royal Rumble. That did not happen. However, he did appear as a commentator at the event.

