WWE Fires Lead Writer And Producer Chris DeJoseph For ‘highly Unprofessional Behaviour’

A couple of days ago, 411Mania reported that WWE SmackDown Head writer Christopher DeJoseph aka Chris DeJoseph was released from WWE. Though the reason for his release was not specified, the report mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts were not the reason behind his departure. Now, WWE journalist Dave Meltzer has claimed that Chris DeJoseph was indeed allegedly fired on Friday. Dave Meltzer revealed that Chris DeJoseph was fired for displaying "highly unprofessional behaviour" during a backstage meeting.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio son Dominick issues “An eye for an eye” warning to Seth Rollins: WWE News

Who is Christopher DeJoseph: WWE fires lead writer and producer Chris DeJoseph

Though Dave Meltzer didn’t reveal what Chris DeJoseph had done during the meeting, he claimed that DeJoseph’s actions angered WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Many WWE officials who used to work with Chris DeJoseph told SESCoops that he was ‘struggling to maintain and keep up with the company’s hectic work schedule’. Dave Meltzer also revealed that Chris DeJoseph, who used to work under WWE SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard, was recently promoted. Chris DeJoseph used to work with Edward Koskey to co-write WWE SmackDown scripts before he was fired.

“Something happened with Vince McMahon and I don’t know exactly what it was but he (Chris DeJoseph) was let go,” said Dave Meltzer. “He was fired on Friday. Everyone got the word on Friday afternoon.”

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio gives health update; Orton slams Edge; Black defeats Rollins: WWE News

Who is Christopher DeJoseph?

After spending almost a decade outside WWE, Chris DeJoseph re-joined the company in December 2019. His first WWE tenure lasted from 2004 to 2010, in which he worked with WWE writing team, and occasionally appeared in comedy bits as 'Big Dick Johnson’. After leaving the company in 2010, Chris DeJoseph joined Lucha Underground where he acted as a major creative figure and an executive producer.

Also Read l Rare picture of Kane wearing a red cape and walking out to the ring emerges: WWE News

After leaving Lucha Underground, Chris DeJoseph started working with Major League Wrestling. He was the key figure in the promotion and was the person behind many major storylines. However, He soon left the Major League Wrestling and returned to WWE. Apart from working with wrestling companies, Chris DeJoseph has also written and produced many reality television shows including Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, Redneck Island, Paradise Hotel among others.

Also Read l AJ Styles to face Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown: WWE News