Edge Reveals AEW’s Offer Forced Him To Return To The WWE Ring

At SummerSlam 2019, Edge made a brief appearance when he interrupted Elias’ concert and speared him. WWE received a huge response from fans as it showed that Edge had recovered and was fit to fight. After SummerSlam, reports surfaced that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) offered Edge a deal to make a return to wrestling. In the recently released WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain documentary, Edge revealed that he denied the offer, but kept thinking about his return.

Edge decided that he had to find out whether he could actually fight like before of not. According to sportzwiki, ‘Edge earned a lucrative contract with WWE by playing them against AEW’. After getting signed by WWE, Edge started his training and met various WWE officials to develop his return storyline with Randy Orton.

“A company within the industry met me and said that they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn’t know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out,” said Edge.

Edge WWE return: What’s next for Edge?

The Rated R Superstar is reportedly being paid $9 million to make 25 televised appearances and perform in nine matches in three years. Now that he has performed at two PPVs (Royal Rumble 2020 and WrestleMania 36) and appeared on many episodes of WWE RAW, Edge has 7 matches and around 20 appearances left. According to many, Edge could do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton before moving on to the next opponent. Some think that Edge could start a storyline with Seth Rollins after Randy Orton and the two could face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

