Edge Thinks Roman Reigns Should Have Broken The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

To promote his upcoming movie 'Money Plane', Edge appeared on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast where he opened up about the ending of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. Edge, who was once picked to break the streak at WrestleMania 24, refused the offer saying that The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak is bigger than anything WWE has ever produced. Edge also didn’t see how his win over The Undertaker would have elevated his persona. The Rated-R Superstar said he was already a well-established name at the time and he didn’t need the honour of breaking the iconic streak.

Also Read l Undertaker WrestleMania streak: What happened when Lesnar broke Undertaker's streak?

The WWE Hall of Famer gave the same reasoning while talking about Brock Lesnar breaking the streak at WrestleMania 30. Edge pointed out that Brock Lesnar was also an established superstar and he didn’t need the ‘honour of breaking The Undertaker’s streak’. Edge claimed that The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak was prestigious and should have been broken in The Phenom’s final match. Edge further added that Roman Reigns should have broken the streak as he was a new superstar and he would have benefited way more than Brock Lesnar if he would have broken the iconic WrestleMania Streak.

“To me, it shouldn't have ended until his final match. I said for years, let it be Roman, and at the end of the day, that will be the true passing of the torch. Well, it didn't end up that way," said Edge.

Also Read l Undertaker WrestleMania streak: Lesnar was not WWE's first choice to end Undertaker’s streak: WWE News

The Undertaker also wanted Roman Reigns to break his iconic streak

While talking to CBS Sports a couple of days ago, The Undertaker himself stated that Brock Lesnar “didn’t need it”. He also claimed that Roman Reigns would have benefited more if he would have broken the streak. “I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn’t going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there I might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more, and that probably would’ve been Roman Reigns later on," said The Undertaker.

Also Read l Undertaker WrestleMania streak: Undertaker says Roman Reigns would have benefited more than Lesnar by breaking his streak

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Edge lauds Randy Orton, says he’s proud of Edge vs Randy Orton WWE Backlash match: WWE News