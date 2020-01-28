Randy Orton Welcomes Edge With Open Arms, Only To Stun Him With Deadly RKO On WWE RAW

The WWE Universe saw the return of one of its greatest superstar on Sunday. 'Rated R' Superstar Edge made his return to wrestling at the Royal Rumble 2020. On Monday, Edge showed up on WWE RAW and was welcomed by his old partner Randy Orton with a hug. But the camaraderie was short-lived as Randy Orton turned the hug into an RKO.

Randy Orton and Edge: Friends turned enemies?

It was a true reunion for the supposed friends on WWE RAW after their brief partnership at Royal Rumble when they teamed up to eliminate their opponent before Edge eliminated Orton on Sunday. On Monday, Randy Orton even played the fans by asking them if they would like to see some Rated RKO one final time. While the fans erupted in cheers, Orton silenced them by planting Edge face-first in the ring.

But that was not the end of his assault of Edge. Randy Orton seemed to be making a statement and avenging Edge’s betrayal at the Rumble. The Viper took a steel chair and broke it on Edge’s back. He then wrapped it on Edge’s neck and stomping over him. Then, he got a second chair, placed Edge’s face on it and performed a con-chair-to, bashing the Hall of Famer’s face into the chair.

WWE reported that following the attack, Edge was rushed to a local medical facility. During the attack, Randy Orton targeted Edge’s neck, that has been surgically repaired following an injury. Only time will tell whether the injury would cut short the Edge’s career resurgence.

