Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan And Others To Clash In The Main Event Of Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber PPV is just a month away and the main event of the show has been announced. According to the official website of the venue where the PPV is scheduled to be held, Roman Reigns will face Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Braun Strowman and Robert Roode in a Fatal-Six-Way match. The video released by Wells Fargo Center also revealed that the winner of the match will face the WWE Universal Champion at WWE WrestleMania 36. However, the name of the champion was not revealed as Goldberg and "The Fiend" are scheduled to face for the title at WWE Super ShowDown.

March 8th at Wells Fargo Center: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match with the winner earning a chance to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania!



— Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) February 11, 2020

Roman Reigns may win the match and go to WrestleMania

Many believe that Roman Reigns will win the elimination chamber match and co-headline WrestleMania 36. Though Roman Reigns has agreed that he would love to face "The Fiend" at WrestleMania 36, many believe that The Big Dog will face Goldberg at the greatest stage. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a very low chance of Goldberg losing at WWE Super ShowDown.

Reports state that Goldberg may defeat "The Fiend" at WWE Super ShowDown and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Dave Meltzer stated that Roman Reigns vs Goldberg will sell more tickets than Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt.

