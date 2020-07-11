WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: The New Day Retains Their Title, Jeff Hardy Wins

After a heated segment in the previous week, this week’s WWE SmackDown witnessed some intense matchups with a title fight as it’s headliner. The New Day put their WWE SmackDown Tag-team title on the line this week and successfully retained it against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Apart from that, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross continued their rivalry with Sasha Banks and Bayley, as the four women wrestled each other inside the ring.

Although Sasha Banks and Bayley managed to claim the win, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross seemingly thrilled the WWE fan base by unveiling a spectacular performance. The high voltage contest between four of the Divas garnered the most number of viewership for WWE SmackDown this week.

However, the friendly face-off between Braun Strowman and his former mentor Bray Wyatt apparently stole the show in this week’s WWE SmackDown. WWE re-aired the MITB contest between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt this week, which many considered to be a potential teaser for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. However, the subsequent drop in the viewership might concern Vince McMahon & Co. before their upcoming PPV Extreme Rules.

WWE News: WWE SmackDown

According to Forbes, last week’s WWE SmackDown attracted only 1.77 million viewers, which is apparently quite low. In this week’s segment, Alexa Bliss vs Bayley garnered the most viewership with 685,980 views, while the median viewership averaged at 435,035. Here’s a look at WWE SmackDown highlights and WWE SmackDown results for this week ahead of the main event. Reportedly, WWE SmackDown witnessed a downfall in viewership due to the mainstream coverage on COVID-19 on other news channels during the same time slot.

WWE News: WWE SmackDown results and WWE SmackDown highlights

Opening segment: Miz TV and Jeff Hardy rumbles in

Jeff Hardy defeats The Miz

Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt— WWE Universal Championship (Money in the Bank Re-Air)

WWE Karaoke Showdown

Naomi vs. Lacey Evans ends in Disqualification

The results of tonight’s #SmackDown Karaoke has quickly spiraled into a heated one-on-one battle between @NaomiWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE. pic.twitter.com/Pjply2cDru — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020

The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Ends in a Disqualification—WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

