'He's Gonna Be Better' Olympic Gold Medalist Clears WWE Concerns After Heavy Speculations

In the past, WWE has recruited a number of Olympians who later became iconic superstars. They have also frequently brought in collegiate wrestlers and transformed them into top-notch professional wrestlers. Legendary names such as Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Chad Gable are prime examples of individuals who joined WWE after their endeavours in freestyle wrestling.

Kurt Angle won the Olympic gold medal with USA in 1996

Brock Lesnar won gold at the NCAA Wrestling Championship in 2000

Chad Gable represented USA at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London

Olympic Gold medallist continues to brush aside WWE Concerns: Reports

Another name that qualifies in the aforementioned group of wrestlers is Gable Steveson, who won the gold medal for the USA in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Soon after his chronicles at the pinnacle of sporting events, Steveson signed for WWE. This was a dream come true for the youngster who grew up idolizing someone like Brock Lesnar.

He made a handful of cameo appearances in WWE but seldom appeared on the weekly shows Raw and SmackDown. A fresh report by Wrestling Observer Radio (Via WrestleTalk) has now claimed that the 23-year-old’s training is going well and it in fact is better than what everyone expected. Here’s what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said.

I have heard from people who say that Gable (Steveson) is picking things up and he’s gonna be better than a lot of people originally thought.

Gable Steveson’s Paris Olympics 2024 Aspirations

This comes when the young athlete has a lot going on outside of WWE. He recently entered his final year of wrestling at a collegiate level and returned to amateur action at the U.S. Open in April, dominating USA’s best heavyweight with a combined score of 44-1. As reported by AP last month, Steveson is also focused on earning glory yet another Olympic gold glory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

What has been said so far?

“The itch and fire will never go away,” Steveson said. “And I feel like if you ask any competitor, old or young, I think it’s always there. But some people just don’t have the bodies to do it because they’re a little older. But I think me just turning 23, I still had that extra fire and I want to see what I could do. I wanted to test my limits. And so I stayed ready just in case the time came where I could come back.”

“I need to have that Paris experience in front of a packed house,” he said. “I need to have them see what it’s like to see Gable Steveson in person. Having been in Tokyo and having no fans was -- it was okay because I still won an Olympic gold. But I want to have that experience of having my family in the front row. They need to see it live.”

His coach Brandon Eggum weighed in on the youngster’s Olympic aspirations while revealing that he believes Steveson’s WWE future remains bright.