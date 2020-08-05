Triple H Will Leave WWE When He Turns 65, Claims Former Superstar

Ever since Triple H took over WWE NXT, rumours have been going around that WWE CEO Vince McMahon is grooming Triple H so that The Game will be ready to take over from him in the future. However, former WWE superstar Ryback recently put those expectations in doubt by claiming that Triple H could soon leave the promotion. Ryback stated during a live stream that he’s been told by credible people that Triple H plans on leaving WWE once he turns 65 years old. Ryback then slammed Vince McMahon and claimed that the WWE CEO thinks he could live till 100, but that’s not going to happen. According to Ryback, Vince McMahon used to take steroids in the past and those things will harm him as he gets older and older.

"I think with his steroid use and everything, I don't think it happens. He's around the age when that stuff really hits you and I think we've seen with the way he's aged, I just don't see it ending well personally with him and his history and abuse of those things. I don't know, we'll see though," Ryback said on his YouTube live stream.

Also Read l WWE News: Rusev recalls experience with "unreachable gods" Triple H and Undertaker in WWE

Many fans disagreed with Ryback’s claims as Triple H has himself admitted in multiple interviews he loves doing backstage work for the company. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also admitted earlier that Triple H is likely to become Vince McMahon's successor. Jim Ross told Business Insider that Vince McMahon is preparing Triple H to take over the business.

Ross believes Triple H will be a great successor because he stays calm under pressure and knows everything about the wrestling business. “He didn’t drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life. So, I think he's probably the heir apparent,” Jim Ross stated.

Also Read l Triple H, AJ Styles, others send heartfelt message for Kairi Sane after her WWE departure

Triple H WWE career

Triple H – real name Paul Michael Levesque – is a WWE Hall of Famer and the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE. He has been a part of some iconic WWE matches and is also called the founder of WWE NXT. Triple H started his WWE career in 1995 and soon became a household name. He’s also the man behind some WWE legendary factions like D-Generation X, Evolution and others.

In his 25-year-long WWE career, Triple H has won multiple championships. He’s a 14-time world champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time European Champion and a three-time World Tag Team Champion, making him the company's seventh Triple Crown Champion and second Grand Slam Champion. He’s also a two-time Royal Rumble match winner and a King of the Ring tournament winner.

Also Read l WWE News: Triple H claims that no one is allowed to enter a WWE set without negative COVID-19 test

Also Read l Paige sends heartfelt message to Triple H on NXT throwback, WWE executive responds

Image Source: WWE.com