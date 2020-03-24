Hulk Hogan’s $110 Million Leaked Tape Lawsuit Reaches Confidential Settlement

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has reportedly settled the lawsuit with the two DJs, Mike 'Cowhead' Calta and Matt 'Spiceboy' Loyd. Hulk Hogan had accused the two DJs of leaking his s** tape where he can be seen getting intimate with his best friend's wife Heather Cole. The tape also featured a racist rant which got Hulk Hogan in a lot of trouble.

Hulk Hogan lawsuit: The story which led to the huge lawsuit

It all started with Heather’s husband and Hulk Hogan’s former best friend Bubba Clem aka Bubba the Love Sponge. Bubba Clem had a rivalry with Cox Radio DJs Mike 'Cowhead' Calta and Matt 'Spiceboy' Loyd. First, the rivalry between the two parties was friendly, but as time went on, the relationship between the two got worse. It got so bad that Calta and Loyd decided to make a s** tape of Bubba Clem’s wife Heather.

The duo somehow set up a camera at Bubba Clem’s house, but what they found out was shocking. In the video, Heather Cole was seen getting intimate with Hulk Hogan. The video was 40 minutes long and the pair distributed the video through different ways. In the lawsuit, Hulk Hogan claimed that Calta got his agent to leak the tape. Tampa police also revealed that Loyd, who used to work with Clem, stole the DVDs from his studio and made copies and distributed the clips.

Hulk Hogan lawsuit: Lawsuit reaches confidential settlement

In March 2016, a Florida jury had ordered Cox Radio DJs Mike 'Cowhead' Calta and Matt 'Spiceboy' Loyd to pay $141 million in damages for publishing a video of Hulk Hogan and Heather Cole. Earlier, the duo had paid $31 million of the sum to the victims and now they have paid the rest of the sum which is $110 million to Hogan and Heather Cole. According to News 9, Calta, his wife Tasha Carrega and his lawyer Keith Davidson have signed an agreement of not possessing the video or leaking any footage in the recent hearing.

