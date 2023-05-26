WWE Night Of Champions 2023: Full Match Card, Schedule, Date, Time, Live Streaming & More

WWE is all set to host another exciting pay-per-view event, the WWE Night of Champions this weekend at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The exciting premium live events comes almost a month after the WWE Backlash PPV, which saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar in the main event. The duo will be back locking horns at Night of Champions, as Rhodes looks to move forward from his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Night of Champions also featured the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns teaming up with Solo Sikoa and fighting the undisputed WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Zayn and Owens won the championships after beating The Usos at WrestleMania 39 and have done everything they could since then to split The Bloodline. Alongside the aforementioned clashes, WWE is also set to get their first World Heavyweight champion since re-introducing the title after WrestleMania.

ALSO READ | WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Cites Issues With The Return Of World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will go head to head in the world heavyweight championship fight at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, women superstars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will also be seen against big opponents at the live event. Here’s a look at the complete match card, schedule, live streaming details and more for WWE Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions: Complete Matchcard

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali

ALSO READ | WWE: Meet The Indian Wrestlers About To Take The Wrestling World By Storm

WWE Night of Champions: Schedule, Date, Time, and Venue

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia

WWE Night of Champions: Live Streaming details in India and US

WWE fans in India can watch the much-anticipated WWE Night of Champions on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Liv will stream the event live for the Indian audience. WWE fans in the US can watch the event on peacock, while fans anywhere else in the world can watch it on the WWE network.